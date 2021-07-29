Blues ink Peca, Todd, Lindgren

The St. Louis Blues have signed forwards Matthew Peca and Nathan Todd and goaltender Charlie Lindgren to one-year, two-way contracts.

Peca played 21 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2020-21, tallying three goals and eight assists for 11 points. He added one assist in five NHL games with the Ottawa Senators.

Peca has skated in 259 regular-season games in the AHL with Belleville, Laval and Syracuse over six pro seasons, totaling 41 goals and 117 assists for 158 points. He also has 25 points in 31 career playoff games, and helped Syracuse reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2017.

Originally a seventh-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2011 NHL Draft, Peca has compiled six goals and 14 assists in 78 career NHL games with the Senators, Canadiens and Lightning.

Todd, 25, played 36 games with the Manitoba Moose during his first full AHL season in 2020-21 and tallied 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points, earning a selection as a Canadian Division All-Star.

The Ottawa native has totaled 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points in 63 career AHL contests with Manitoba, Belleville and Binghamton.

Lindgren spent most of the 2020-21 season on the Montreal Canadiens’ taxi squad, and saw action in three games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket (2-1-0, 2.34, .887).

In 137 AHL games with Laval and St. John’s, Lindgren has a record of 52-58-23 with a 2.88 goals-against average, an .897 save percentage and eight shutouts. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2017.

Lindgren has played 24 games in the NHL with Montreal, going 10-12-2 with a 3.00 GAA, a .907 save percentage and two shutouts.