Blues name Maxwell GM of Thunderbirds

The St. Louis Blues have hired Kevin Maxwell as general manager of the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds,

Maxwell, who will also serve as a pro scout for the Blues, joins the organization following 14 seasons in the scouting department with the New York Rangers, including the last 11 as director of professional scouting.

A native of Edmonton, Alta., Maxwell has spent the last 30 years in scouting roles with the Hartford Whalers (1992-96), New York Islanders (1996-2006), Dallas Stars (2006-08) and Rangers (2008-22). He also scouted for the Philadelphia Flyers from 1988-91 before serving as head coach of the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings in 1991-92.

Maxwell spent most of his eight-year playing career in the AHL with the Maine Mariners and Hershey Bears, winning Calder Cups in 1984 and 1988. He also played 66 games in the NHL with Minnesota and Colorado/New Jersey and reached the Stanley Cup Final with the North Stars in 1981, and represented Canada at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.