The St. Louis Blues have re-signed forward Nolan Stevens to a one-year, two-way contract.

Stevens, 24, tallied nine goals and 22 assists for 31 points in 50 games with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage in 2019-20.

A fifth-round choice by the Blues in the 2016 NHL Draft, Stevens has played 109 games in the AHL over two pro seasons, totaling 18 goals and 31 assists for 49 points.

St. Louis begins an affiliation with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds in 2020-21.