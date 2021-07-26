Blues re-sign Walker to two-year contract

The St. Louis Blues have re-signed forward Nathan Walker to a two-year, two-way contract.

Walker played eight games with the Blues in 2020-21, posting one goal. He also added two goals in four games with the AHL’s Utica Comets.

Walker enters his ninth pro season having played 350 games in the AHL with Utica, San Antonio and Hershey, registering 81 goals and 93 assists for 174 points. He has also posted five goals and 11 assists in 41 postseason games, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with Hershey in 2016.

A third-round pick by Washington in the 2014 NHL Draft, Walker has totaled three goals and two assists in 25 NHL games with the Washington, Edmonton and St. Louis. He helped the Capitals to a Stanley Cup championship in 2018, notching an assist in one playoff appearance.