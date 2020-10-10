Blues sign Anas, McKenzie

The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Sam Anas to a two-year, two-way contract, and forward Curtis McKenzie to a one-year, two-way contract.

Anas won the AHL scoring title in 2019-20, leading the league with 70 points (20 goals, 50 assists) in 63 games for the Iowa Wild. He represented Iowa at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

Originally signed as a free agent by Minnesota on Apr. 15, 2016, Anas has spent his entire pro career with Iowa and is the AHL Wild’s franchise leader in career assists (125) and points (197) while ranking second in goals (72) and games played (259).

McKenzie tallied 17 goals and 25 assists for 42 points in 61 games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves in 2019-20, his seventh pro season.

Winner of the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding rookie in 2013-14, McKenzie has skated in 355 regular-season games in the AHL with Chicago and Texas, totaling 119 goals and 167 assists for 286 points.

McKenzie has added 24 goals and 29 assists in 73 postseason games, winning a Calder Cup championship with Texas in 2014 and returning to the Finals with the Stars in 2018 and the Wolves in 2019.

A sixth-round pick by Dallas in the 2009 NHL Draft, McKenzie has amassed 10 goals and 13 assists in 99 career NHL games, all with the Stars.