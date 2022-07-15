Blues sign Frk to one-year deal

The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Martin Frk to a one-year, two-way contract.

Frk skated in 58 regular-season games with the Ontario Reign in 2021-22, ranking second in the AHL with 40 goals and tied for sixth with 73 points. He also tied for second in the league with 15 power-play markers, and was voted a Second Team AHL All-Star. In five playoff matches, he tallied two goals and three assists.

Frk played six NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings as well, posting two goals. He was an AHL All-Star in 2020, when he set a league record in the Hardest Shot event at the All-Star Skills Competition with a blast clocked at 109.2 miles per hour.

Frk has appeared in 336 games in the AHL with Ontario and Grand Rapids over his nine-year pro career and has amassed 137 goals and 116 assists for 253 points. He has added 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points in 35 postseason games, winning a Calder Cup title with Grand Rapids in 2017.

Originally a second-round pick by Detroit in the 2012 NHL Draft, Frk has collected 20 goals and 21 assists for 41 points in 124 NHL contests with Carolina, Detroit and Los Angeles.