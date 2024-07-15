Board approves Checkers’ transfer of majority ownership

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Board of Governors has granted approval of the transfer of controlling interest in the Charlotte Checkers franchise to Zawyer Sports & Entertainment.

Michael Kahn, the Checkers’ current CEO who had held majority ownership since 2006 and as a member of the AHL since 2010, will remain a minority partner.

“I would like to thank Michael Kahn for his excellent stewardship of the Charlotte Checkers franchise in our league over the last 14 years,” said Scott Howson, American Hockey League President and CEO. “We are very excited to welcome Andy Kaufmann and Zawyer Sports, and we look forward to working with him as he continues to build on the success of the Checkers.”

In operation since 1936, the AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 7 million fans attend AHL games across North America each year.