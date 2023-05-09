Board extends Howson’s contract as President and CEO

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Board of Governors announced today that Scott Howson has agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension that will see him continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Hockey League.

“The last three years have presented many challenges, but I believe the AHL is stronger today because of teamwork, cooperation and the shared desire of our clubs to make our league the best it can be,” said Howson. “I would like to thank the Board of Governors and the Executive Committee for the opportunity to continue to lead the AHL into more successful years ahead.”

“The Board of Governors is pleased to come to an agreement that Scott Howson will continue as President and CEO of the American Hockey League,” said Tera Black, chief operating officer of the Charlotte Checkers and chair of the AHL’s Executive Committee. “We look forward to working together to ensure continued growth and success under his leadership.”

Howson was unanimously elected as the tenth President in league history in 2020 and has already led the AHL and its member teams through unprecedented challenges, beginning with navigating through two seasons that required diligent management of protocols and logistics to ensure the league could operate in a safe and effective manner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AHL has since added a 32nd franchise, the Coachella Valley Firebirds; expanded its Calder Cup Playoff field to 23 teams to allow for greater player development through meaningful late-season and postseason experience; implemented a unified 72-game schedule in the regular season; and reached record levels of ticket and corporate sales revenues in 2022-23. Howson has also actively advocated for diversity and inclusion throughout the league, most notably with the addition in 2021 of 10 women to the AHL’s roster of referees and linespeople for the first time.

A Toronto native, Howson came to the AHL following 26 years as an executive with the National Hockey League’s Edmonton Oilers and Columbus Blue Jackets organizations, with wide-ranging responsibilities including hockey operations and administration, player development, salary cap compliance, contract negotiations, scouting and evaluation, and business operations. He served as general manager of the Blue Jackets from 2007 to 2013, guiding the franchise to its first Stanley Cup Playoff appearance in 2009, and was also GM of the Oilers’ AHL affiliates from 1994 to 2007, reaching two Calder Cup Finals and serving as a member of the AHL Board of Governors.