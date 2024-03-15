Bongiovanni dealt to Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Wyatt Bongiovanni from the Winnipeg Jets for future considerations.

Bongiovanni, 24, has recorded eight goals and seven assists in 34 games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose this season, his second pro campaign.

As a rookie in 2022-23, the native of Birmingham, Mich., posted 13 goals and five assists in 56 games with the Moose, and added two goals and an assist in five postseason contests.

Undrafted out of Quinnipiac University, Bongiovanni originally signed as a free agent with the Jets on Apr. 16, 2022.