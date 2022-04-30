Bourque announces retirement after 17 pro seasons

Chris Bourque announced his retirement on Saturday, closing a career which saw him become one of the most prolific players in American Hockey League history.

For the last 17 years I have been lucky enough to be playing the game that I fell in love with at a young age. Today I am retiring from playing hockey and I would like to thank everyone that helped me along the way including my coaches, teammates, fans, and especially my family! pic.twitter.com/cBc700TkUX — Chris Bourque (@cbourque17) April 30, 2022

Bourque spent the majority of his 17 pro seasons in the AHL, skating in 794 regular-season games with the Portland Pirates, Hershey Bears, Providence Bruins, Hartford Wolf Pack and Bridgeport Sound Tigers. He ranks 20th all-time with 746 points; each of the 19 players ahead of him have been elected to the AHL Hall of Fame.

Bourque also sits 12th with 495 assists, and tied for 40th with 251 goals.

Bourque, 36, won AHL MVP honors in 2015-16 and captured two scoring titles (2011-12, 2015-16), three Calder Cup championships (2006, 2009, 2010) and one postseason MVP award (2010).

The 2018 U.S. Olympian also played in a record-tying six AHL All-Star Classics (2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018), and was named a First Team AHL All-Star three times.

In addition to his regular-season scoring, Bourque is the AHL’s all-time leader in playoff assists (82) and ranks fourth in points (117) and second in games played (133) in Calder Cup Playoff history.

Originally a second-round draft choice by Washington in 2004, Bourque recorded two goals and six assists in 51 career NHL games with Washington, Pittsburgh and Boston. He also spent five seasons in Europe, including the last three in Germany.