Bruins clinch spot in Calder Cup Playoffs

The Providence Bruins clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday evening when the Hartford Wolf Pack lost in Toronto, 4-1.

The Bruins will be making their eighth consecutive trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs, and their 23rd overall. Providence is currently third in the Atlantic Division with a record of 33-20-4-6 (.603).

The P-Bruins will be one of six teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs from the Atlantic. The top two clubs will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place teams square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2021-22 regular season ends April 30; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.