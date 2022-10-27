Bruins deal Studnicka to Canucks for DiPietro

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward Jack Studnicka from the Boston Bruins in exchange for goaltender Michael DiPietro and defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg.

Studnicka, 23, has appeared in one NHL game with Boston this season. A second-round pick by the Bruins in the 2017 NHL Draft, he has one goal and six assists in 38 regular-season games with Boston, and also skated in five Stanley Cup Playoff contests in 2020.

An AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2020, Studnicka has totaled 34 goals and 62 assists for 96 points in 117 AHL games with Providence.

DiPietro, 23, has played 74 games in the AHL over three pro seasons, posting a record of 39-25-6 with a 2.85 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and one shutout with Abbotsford and Utica.

DiPietro was a third-round pick by Vancouver in the 2017 NHL Draft, and has made three NHL appearances with the Canucks (0-2-0, 5.28, .771).

Myrenberg, 19, was Vancouver’s fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft. He is currently playing in his native Sweden.