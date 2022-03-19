Bruins, Ducks swing deal

The Boston Bruins have acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm and defenseman Kodie Curran from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, defenseman John Moore, a 2022 first-round draft pick, a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

Curran has played 37 games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls this season, posting one goal and 15 assists for 16 points.

In 81 career AHL games with San Diego and Hartford, Curran has totaled seven goals and 27 assists for 34 points.

Vaakanainen, a first-round pick by the Bruins in the 2017 NHL Draft, has one goal and seven assists in 23 AHL games with Providence this season, along with four assists in 15 NHL outings with Boston.

In 118 AHL games over four seasons with Providence, Vaakanainen has registered 11 goals and 28 assists for 39 points. He also has six assists in 31 career NHL contests.

Moore has also split the 2021-22 season between Providence and Boston, collecting one goal and five assists in 11 AHL games as well as one assist in seven NHL games.

Originally selected by Columbus in the first round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Moore has appeared in 544 career NHL games with Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, the New York Rangers and Columbus, tallying 38 goals and 80 assists for 118 points.

Moore has 10 goals and 32 assists for 42 points in 114 career AHL games with Providence and Springfield. He played in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2011.