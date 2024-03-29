Bruins lock up 10th straight playoff berth

The Providence Bruins clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday evening with a 7-4 victory at Utica.

It is the Bruins’ 10th consecutive trip to the playoffs, and third straight under head coach Ryan Mougenel.

Providence will be one of six teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Atlantic Division; the top two finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place teams square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends April 21; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.