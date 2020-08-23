Bruins lock up Vladar for three years

The Boston Bruins have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a three-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

The first two years of the deal are a two-way contract, while the final year is a one-way contract.

Vladar, 23, led the American Hockey League in both goals-against average (1.79) and save percentage (.936) in 2019-20, posting a record of 14-7-1 in 25 appearances with the Providence Bruins.

Vladar has played 68 games with Providence over four pro seasons. He shows a record of 33-22-7 with a 2.35 GAA, a .916 save percentage and six shutouts.

A native of Prague, Czech Republic, Vladar was selected by Boston in the third round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He is currently serving as the back-up to Jaroslav Halak as the Bruins compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.