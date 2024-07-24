Calder Cup hero Strome re-signs with Bears

The Hershey Bears have re-signed forward Matt Strome to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Strome set AHL career highs in 2023-24 with seven goals, 13 assists, 20 points and a plus-13 rating over 50 regular-season games with the Bears. He followed that up with two goals and three assists in 15 postseason games, scoring the Calder Cup-clinching goal in overtime of Game 6 of the Finals against Coachella Valley.

Entering his sixth pro season, Strome has totaled 16 goals and 32 assists for 48 points in 175 career AHL contests with Hershey and Lehigh Valley.

Strome was originally a fourth-round pick by Philadelphia in the 2017 NHL Draft.