Canadian Division schedule changes announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the following changes to the schedule in the Canadian Division:

AHL Game #453 – Toronto vs. Laval (at Montreal) – ppd., Thu., Apr. 15; rescheduled for Fri., May 14, at 7 p.m. ET

AHL Game #455 – Toronto vs. Laval (at Montreal) – ppd., Sun., Apr. 18; rescheduled for Mon., May 17 at 7 p.m. ET

AHL Game #456 – Toronto vs. Belleville (at Ottawa) – ppd., Wed., Apr. 21; rescheduled for Wed., May 19 at 7 p.m. ET

AHL Game #458 – Toronto vs. Belleville (at Ottawa) – ppd., Fri., Apr. 23; rescheduled for Thu., May 20 at 4 p.m. ET

AHL Game #460 – Toronto vs. Belleville (at Ottawa) – ppd., Sat., Apr. 24; will not be rescheduled

AHL Game #463 – Belleville at Toronto – ppd., Wed., Apr. 28; rescheduled for Sat., May 1 at 3 p.m. ET

AHL Game #470 – Belleville vs. Laval (at Montreal) – rescheduled from Sat., May 8 to Fri., May 7 at 7 p.m. ET

AHL Game #476 – Laval at Toronto – rescheduled from Thu., May 13 to Wed., May 12 at 3 p.m. ET

AHL Game #479 – Toronto vs. Laval (at Montreal) – start time moved from Sat., May 15 at 1 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET