Canadiens acquire Barron from Colorado

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenseman Justin Barron and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Artturi Lehkonen.

Barron, 20, has skated in 43 games as a rookie with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles this season, recording five goals, 15 assists and a plus-10 rating. He also made his NHL debut with the Avalanche, appearing in two games.

A first-round pick by the Avalanche (25th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Barron made his pro debut with the Eagles last season, notching one goal and two assists in seven regular-season games along with one goal and two assists in two Pacific Division playoff outings.