Canadiens acquire Cederqvist

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Filip Cederqvist from the Buffalo Sabres for future considerations.

Cederqvist, 23, has skated in 19 games for the AHL’s Rochester Americans this season, tallying one goal and three assists.

In his first season of play in North America in 2022-23, Cedrqvist registered nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 55 regular-season games with Rochester. He also notched three assists in eight games during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

A fifth-round selected by Buffalo in the 2019 NHL Draft, Cederqvist has also played 117 games in the Swedish Hockey League.