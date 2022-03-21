Canadiens acquire Schnarr from Devils

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Nate Schnarr from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for goaltender Andrew Hammond.

Schnarr, 23, has set career highs with 13 goals and 26 points in 43 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets this season. He also owns a plus-12 rating and is tied for second on the club with three game-winning goals.

In 119 AHL games over three seasons with Utica, Binghamton and Tucson, Schnarr has recorded 22 goals and 36 assists for 58 points.

Schnarr was a third-round pick by Arizona in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Hammond, who was acquired by Montreal on Feb. 12, appeared in 11 AHL games with the Iowa Wild earlier this season and posted a 6-2-3 record with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage with three shutouts.

In 176 career AHL games with Iowa, Rochester, Belleville, San Antonio and Binghamton, Hammond has a record of 84-69-15 with a 2.89 GAA, a .906 save percentage and 13 shutouts.

The ninth-year pro is also 30-15-6 with a 2.32 GAA, a .923 save percentage and four shutouts in 60 career NHL appearances with Montreal, Colorado and Ottawa.