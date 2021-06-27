Canadiens agree to terms with Baddock

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with forward Brandon Baddock.

Baddock skated in 25 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2020-21, recording two goals and three assists. He also spent time on the Canadiens’ taxi squad.

Originally, a sixth-round pick by New Jersey in the 2014 NHL Draft, Baddock has played 195 games in the AHL over five pro seasons, totaling 14 goals and 23 assists for 37 points along with 441 penalty minutes. He led the AHL in PIM (154) during the 2018-19 season.