Canadiens agree to terms with Dea, Belpedio

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on one-year, two-way contracts with forward Jean-Sebastien Dea and defenseman Louie Belpedio.

Dea enters his eighth pro season after notching six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 15 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans in 2020-21. He also appeared in one NHL match with Buffalo.

Dea has played 380 games in the AHL with Rochester, Springfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling 104 goals and 135 assists for 239 points.

The native of La Prairie, Que., has collected five goals and two assists in 33 career NHL outings with Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Buffalo.

Belpedio joins the Canadiens after four seasons split between the Minnesota Wild and their AHL affiliate in Iowa. In 2020-21, Belpedio notched three goals and five assists in 23 AHL games and also skated in one game with Minnesota.

A third-round choice by Minnesota in the 2014 NHL Draft, Belpedio has tallied 14 goals and 37 assists for 51 points in 165 AHL games with Iowa, as well as two assists in four NHL outings with Minnesota.