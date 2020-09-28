Canadiens agree to terms with Lucchini

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms with forward Jake Lucchini on a one-year, two-way contract.

Lucchini, 25, tallied 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points in 61 AHL games between the Laval Rocket and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as a rookie in 2019-20.

The product of Michigan Tech made his pro debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after completing his senior season in 2019 and collected six goals and one assist in 15 AHL outings.

Lucchini was acquired by Montreal in a trade with Pittsburgh on February 20, 2020.