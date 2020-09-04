Canadiens agree to terms with Vejdemo

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with forward Lukas Vejdemo.

Vejdemo, 24, appeared in 47 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2019-20, recording nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points. He also made his NHL debut with the Canadiens, tallying one goal in seven contests.

A third-round selection by Montreal in the 2015 NHL Draft, Vejdemo has spent the past two seasons with Laval, collecting 22 goals and 26 assists for 48 points.

The native of Stockholm, Sweden, began his pro career with Djurgardens IF in the Swedish Hockey League, appearing in 147 games.