Canadiens claim Kovacevic off NHL waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have claimed defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

Kovacevic made his NHL debut with the Jets in 2021-22, appearing in four games. He posted career highs with 11 goals, 19 assists, 30 points and a plus-23 rating in 62 AHL games with the Manitoba Moose.

A fourth-year pro out of Merrimack College, Kovacevic has tallied 18 goals and 40 assists for 58 points in 137 career AHL games, all with the Moose.

Kovacevic was originally a third-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2017 NHL Draft.