Canadiens claim Montembeault from Florida

The Montreal Canadiens have claimed goaltender Sam Montembeault off waivers from the Florida Panthers.

Montembeault, 24, signed a new one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Aug. 1, 2021. He played 13 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch in 2020-21, going 8-4-1 with a 2.86 goals-against average, an .898 save percentage and one shutout.

A third-round choice by the Panthers in the 2015 NHL Draft, Montembeault has a record of 39-48-13 in 104 career AHL contests with Springfield and Syracuse, posting a 3.17 GAA, a .900 save percentage and five shutouts. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2019.

The native of Arthabaska, Que., made his NHL debut with the Panthers in 2018-19 and has a record of 9-8-3 (3.20, .892) in 25 career NHL appearances.