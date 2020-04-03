Canadiens, Dauphin agree to one-year extension

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with forward Laurent Dauphin for the 2020-21 season.

Dauphin, 25, was acquired in a trade with Nashville on Jan. 7, 2020. He has skated in 58 AHL games between Milwaukee and Laval this season, totaling 14 goals and 17 assists for 31 points.

In 277 career games in the AHL with Milwaukee, Laval, Tucson, Rockford, Springfield and Portland, Dauphin has registered 62 goals and 86 assists for 148 points.

A native of Repentigny, Que., Dauphin has tallied three goals and one assist in 35 career NHL games, all with Arizona. He was a second-round pick by the Coyotes in the 2013 NHL Draft.