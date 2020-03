The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with forward Alex Belzile for the 2020-21 season.

Belzile has notched seven goals and seven assists in 20 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket this season.

The 2019 AHL All-Star has skated in 239 career AHL contests with Laval, San Antonio and Hamilton, registering 54 goals and 78 assists for 132 points. He set AHL career highs in goals (19), assists (35) and points (54) with Laval in 2018-19.