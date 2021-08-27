Canadiens, Poehling agree to terms on to two-year pact

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with forward Ryan Poehling.

The deal is two-way in 2021-22 and one-way in 2022-23.

Poehling, 22, led the Laval Rocket in scoring last season with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 28 games. Over his first two pro seasons, he has skated in 64 AHL contests and totaled 16 goals and 22 assists for 38 points.

A first-round choice (25th overall) by Montreal in the 2017 NHL Draft, Poehling has also notched four goals and one assist in 28 NHL games with the Canadiens, including a hat trick in his debut on Apr. 6, 2019.

A native of Burnsville, Minn., Poehling was selected MVP of the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, heling the United States earn a silver medal.