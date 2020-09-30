Canadiens re-sign goaltender McNiven

The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed goaltender Michael McNiven to a one-year contract.

McNiven, 23, enters his fourth season in the Canadiens organization in 2020-21 after originally signing an entry-level contract on Sept. 24, 2015.

McNiven was 3-0-0 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage in three appearances with the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2019-20. He also appeared in 22 combined games for three teams in the ECHL.

The Winnipeg, Man., native has a record of 20-28-4 with a 2.94 GAA, an .895 save percentage and two shutouts in 58 career AHL games, all with Laval.