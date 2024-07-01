Canadiens sign Barré-Boulet

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Alex Barré-Boulet to a one-year, one-way contract.

Barré-Boulet tallied four goals and 15 assists in 23 regular-season games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch in 2023-24, adding four goals and three assists in eight Calder Cup Playoff matches. He also set NHL career highs in goals (6), assists (3), points (9) and games (36) with Tampa Bay.

Barré-Boulet leaves the Lightning organization as the Crunch franchise’s all-time scoring leader with 113 goals, 189 assists and 302 points in 294 games with Syracuse. He was a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2019-20 and a First Team selection in 2022-23, and won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the league’s outstanding rookie in 2018-19.

A native of Montmagny, Que., Barré-Boulet has totaled 12 goals and six assists in 68 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and Seattle.