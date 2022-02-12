Canadiens, Wild complete trade

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Brandon Baddock.

Hammond has made 11 appearances with the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season, going 6-2-3 with a 2.44 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and three shutouts.

In 176 career AHL games with Iowa, Rochester, Belleville, San Antonio and Binghamton, Hammond has a record of 84-69-15 with a 2.89 GAA, a .906 save percentage and 13 shutouts.

The ninth-year pro is also 27-15-6 with a 2.31 GAA, a .923 save percentage and four shutouts in 56 career NHL appearances with Ottawa and Colorado.

Baddock has skated in 33 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket this season, collecting three goals and four assists with 77 penalty minutes. He also made his NHL debut with the Canadiens on Dec. 30, 2021.

In 228 career AHL games with Laval and Binghamton, Baddock has registered 17 goals and 27 assists for 44 points. He was originally selected by New Jersey in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Draft.