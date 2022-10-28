Canucks acquire Pederson

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward Lane Pederson and defenseman Ethan Bear from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a fifth-round choice in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Pederson has appeared in four games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves this season.

In 209 career AHL games over six seasons with Chicago, San Jose and Tucson, Pederson has recorded 67 goals and 75 assists for 142 points.

The native of Saskatoon, Sask., has played 44 games in the NHL with Arizona and San Jose, tallying one goal and four assists.