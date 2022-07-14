Canucks agree to terms with Wolanin

The Vancouver Canucks have agreed to terms with defenseman Christian Wolanin on a one-year, two-way contract.

Wolanin played 37 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign in 2021-22, notching seven goals and 24 assists for 31 points. He added one goal and three assists in five postseason contests.

Wolanin also skated in nine NHL games between Los Angeles and Buffalo last season, tallying one goal and one assist.

In four pro seasons, Wolanin has totaled nine goals and 44 assists for 53 points in 89 AHL games with Ontario and Belleville. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2019.

A fourth-round choice by Ottawa in the 2015 NHL Draft, Wolanin has recorded six goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 70 NHL contests with the Senators, Kings and Sabres.