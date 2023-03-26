Canucks, Eagles join playoff field

The Abbotsford Canucks and Colorado Eagles both clinched berths in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday evening.

The Canucks are heading to the postseason for the second consecutive season since joining the AHL in 2021-22. They suffered a first-round loss to Bakersfield, two games to none, last spring.

The Eagles advanced to the division finals in 2022 after sweeping Henderson and Ontario in the first two rounds.

Abbotsford and Colorado join Calgary and Coachella Valley as the first four teams to qualify from the Pacific Division, which will see seven clubs reach the Calder Cup Playoffs. The first-place finisher will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the other six clubs square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2022-23 regular season ends April 16; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.