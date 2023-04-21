Canucks ground Condors to take series

Nils Höglander scored the go-ahead goal with 12:24 left in the third period and Abbotsford held on for a 4-2 victory over Bakersfield on Friday night, completing a sweep of their best-of-three first-round series.

Abbotsford advances to face either Calgary or Colorado in the Pacific Division semifinals.

Höglander also recorded an assist on Friday. He finished the series with two goals (both game-winners), two assists and a plus-4 rating in the two games.

Defensemen Jack Rathbone and Brady Keeper put the Canucks ahead 2-0 with second-period goals, but the Condors, who were shut out in Game 1, finally broke through when James Hamblin scored on a power play with 1:34 in the middle frame, then tied things up on Raphael Lavoie’s goal 3:30 into the third.

Arturs Silovs made his first career Calder Cup Playoff start for Abbotsford and stopped 26 of 28 shots. Calvin Pickard (0-2) made 29 saves for Bakersfield.

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P4-Abbotsford Canucks vs. P5-Bakersfield Condors

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – ABBOTSFORD 3, Bakersfield 0

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – ABBOTSFORD 4, Bakersfield 2