Canucks hold off Wranglers to take Game 3

It was a third straight one-goal game between Calgary and Abbotsford on Wednesday night, but this one swung the Canucks’ way and extended the teams’ best-of-five Pacific Division semifinal series for at least one more game.

Abbotsford’s 3-2 victory cut the Wranglers’ series lead to 2-1, with Game 4 set for Friday.

Kyle Rau scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with 1:10 gone in the third period, and Spencer Martin (2-1) stopped 25 of 27 shots to hand Calgary its third loss in four games at Abbotsford Centre over the last three weeks.

Rau and Christian Wolanin each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks, and Linus Karlsson scored a power-play goal as Abbotsford went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Defensemen Jeremie Poirier and Nick DeSimone had the goals for Calgary. Dustin Wolf (2-1) made 27 saves.

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

P1-Calgary Wranglers vs. P4-Abbotsford Canucks

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 26 – CALGARY 3, Abbotsford 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 28 – CALGARY 4, Abbotsford 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 – Wed., May 3 – ABBOTSFORD 3, Calgary 2

Game 4 – Fri., May 5 – Calgary at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 7 – Calgary at Abbotsford, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

