An eight-year pro from Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., Arseneau has skated in 135 AHL games with Utica, San Jose, Worcester and Lake Erie, tallying 21 goals and seven assists for 28 points.

Arseneau skated in 13 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets in 2020-21, recording four goals.

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Vincent Arseneau to a one-year American Hockey League contract.