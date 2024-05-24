Canucks name Malhotra new AHL head coach

The Vancouver Canucks have hired Manny Malhotra as head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.

Malhotra, 44, has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach in the National Hockey League, with Vancouver from 2017 to 2020 and with Toronto from 2020 to 2024. He also served as a development coach for the Canucks in 2016-17.

The seventh overall pick in the 1998 NHL Draft, Malhotra played 18 pro seasons from 1998 to 2016, including 991 games in the NHL with the New York Rangers, Dallas, Columbus, San Jose, Vancouver, Carolina and Montreal.

He also skated in 71 games in the AHL with Hartford, Charlotte and Lake Erie, and was a member of the Wolf Pack’s Calder Cup championship team in 2000.

Malhotra succeeds Jeremy Colliton, who had spent the last two seasons as head coach of Abbotsford.