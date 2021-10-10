Canucks, Panthers complete trade

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenseman Noah Juulsen and forward Juho Lammikko from the Florida Panthers in exchange for defenseman Olli Juolevi.

Juulsen, a native of Abbotsford, B.C., skated in five games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch in 2020-21, collecting one assist. He also made four NHL appearances with the Panthers.

Over four pro seasons, Juulsen has played 52 regular-season games in the AHL with Syracuse and Laval, notching one goal and nine assists. He made his pro debut with St. John’s during the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, appearing in two postseason games.

A first-round pick (26th overall) by Montreal in the 2015 NHL Draft, Juulsen has two goals and six assists in 48 NHL contests with the Canadiens and Panthers.

Lammikko played 44 games with Florida in 2020-21, recording four goals and one assist. In 84 career NHL contests, Lammikko has tallied four goals and seven assists for 11 points.

A third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2014 NHL Draft, Lammikko has played 143 games in the AHL with Springfield and Portland, notching 20 goals and 37 assists for 57 points.

Juolevi, the fifth overall choice in the 2016 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut with Vancouver during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs before posting two goals and an assist in 23 NHL games in 2020-21.

In 63 AHL games with Utica over the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, Juolevi recorded three goals and 35 assists for 38 points.