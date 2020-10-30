Canucks re-sign Brisebois

The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed defenseman Guillaume Brisebois to a one-year, two-way contract.

Brisebois, 23, completed his third pro season in 2019-20, notching four goals and 11 assists for 15 points along with a team-best plus-21 rating in 48 games for the AHL’s Utica Comets.

A third-round pick by Vancouver in the 2015 NHL Draft, Brisebois has skated in 165 AHL games with the Comets, totaling 10 goals and 34 assists for 44 points.

He made his NHL debut with the Canucks in 2018-19, appearing in eight games.