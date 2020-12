The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenseman Jalen Chatfield to a one-year, two-way contract.

Chatfield, 24, skated in 48 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets last season, recording four assists and a plus-12 rating.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Vancouver on Mar. 13, 2017, Chatfield has appeared in 142 AHL games over three seasons with Utica, totaling two goals and 15 assists for 17 points.

He added one assist in five postseason games for the Comets in 2018.