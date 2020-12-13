Canucks re-sign Graovac to one-year deal

The Vancouver Canucks have signed center Tyler Graovac to a one-year, two-way contract.

Graovac collected two goals and one assist in 11 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets last season, and added two goals in eight NHL contests with the Canucks.

In 331 regular-season AHL games over seven pro seasons, Graovac has tallied 87 goals and 97 assists for 184 points playing for Iowa, Hershey, Stockton and Utica.

Originally a seventh-round pick by Minnesota in the 2011 NHL Draft, Graovac has nine goals and two assists in 70 NHL outings with Minnesota, Washington and Vancouver.