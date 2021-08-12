Canucks re-sign Brisebois to one-year deal

The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed defenseman Guillaume Brisebois to a one-year, two-way contract.

Brisebois, 24, played 14 games in the AHL between the Laval Rocket and the Utica Comets in 2020-21, totaling one goal and two assists. He also skated in one NHL contest with the Canucks.

Selected by Vancouver in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Brisebois has played 179 games in the AHL over four pro seasons, totaling 11 goals and 36 assists for 47 points with a plus-15 rating.

The native of Longueuil, Que., made his debut with the Canucks in 2018-19 and has played nine career games in the NHL.