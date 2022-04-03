Canucks secure spot in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Abbotsford Canucks clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday evening with a 3-1 victory over the visiting Laval Rocket.

Abbotsford, in its first season as the top development affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, join Stockton, Ontario, Colorado and Bakersfield in the Pacific Division playoff draw. Seven teams will qualify from the Pacific, with the first-place finisher getting a bye into the division semifinals while the other six clubs square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2021-22 regular season ends April 30; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.