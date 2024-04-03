Canucks secure spot in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Abbotsford Canucks clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night with a 4-3 win over the Manitoba Moose.

The Canucks are heading to the postseason for the third year in a row since joining the AHL in 2021-22. They lost to Calgary in the division semifinals last spring.

Abbotsford will be one of seven teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Pacific; the first-place team will get a bye into the division semis, while the second- through seventh-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends April 21; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.