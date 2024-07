The Abbotsford Canucks have signed defenseman Layton Ahac to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Ahac enters his fourth pro season after collecting five assists in 69 games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights in 2023-24.

In 148 regular-season games, all with Henderson, Ahac has totaled one goal and 16 assists. He has also recorded one goal in three postseason outings.

A native of North Vancouver, B.C., Ahac was a third-round choice by Vegas in the 2019 NHL Draft.