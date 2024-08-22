Canucks sign Blais to AHL contract

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Sammy Blais to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Blais has also been invited to Vancouver Canucks training camp on a tryout.

Blais spent last season with the St. Louis Blues, registering one goal and six assists in 53 games. A member of the Blues’ Stanley Cup championship team in 2019, Blais has skated in 257 NHL contests with St. Louis and the New York Rangers and has totaled 27 goals and 44 assists for 71 points.

Blais has notched 55 goals and 50 assists in 148 career AHL games with Chicago, San Antonio and Hartford, including a 26-goal showing as a rookie in 2016-17.

The native of Montmagny, Que., was a sixth-round pick by the Blues in the 2014 NHL Draft.