The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Dino Kambeitz to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Kambeitz completed his third pro season in 2023-24, scoring a career-best nine goals and matching his personal high with 15 points in 56 games for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

In 172 career regular-season games with the Condors, Kambeitz has totaled 22 goals and 22 assists. He has also recorded one goal and two assists in eight Calder Cup Playoff contests.