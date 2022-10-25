Canucks sign Rau to AHL deal

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Kyle Rau to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Rau joins the Canucks after tying a career high with 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 55 games for the AHL’s Iowa Wild last season. He also skated in five NHL contests with Minnesota.

Originally a third-round pick by Florida in the 2011 NHL Draft, Rau has played 362 games in the AHL with Iowa, Springfield, Portland and San Antonio and has recorded 117 goals and 140 assists for 257 points.

In 61 NHL games with the Panthers and Wild, the native of Eden Prairie, Minn., has totaled two goals and five assists.